Former Hearts assistant Lee McCulloch believes Steven Naismith can have a "bright future" in the dugout.

Naismith, 36, took over as interim manager for the final seven games of the 2022-23 season following Robbie Neilson's departure.

And now Naismith has been appointed Hearts' technical director because his lack of a Uefa Pro Licence means he cannot be appointed manager. Frank McAvoy has been named head coach while Naismith waits to obtain a licence, possibly next year.

"He's a very good coach," said McCulloch, who left with Neilson. "It's a great opportunity for him.

"He always wanted to be a manager and he was just like he was as a player - hardworking, always taking advice and a good listener. He's got his own methods in how he wants to set up the team.

"I think he could have quite a bright future."