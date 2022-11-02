Kilmarnock have lost each of their last three league meetings with Livingston; it’s their longest ever losing run against the Lions in the top-flight.

Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last 11 home Scottish Premiership matches (W5 D5), a 5-0 defeat to Celtic in August.

Livingston haven’t scored more than once in any of their last nine Scottish Premiership matches, netting just five goals. All five of their league wins this season this season have come by a one-goal margin, with four of them 1-0.