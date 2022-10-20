Chelsea are looking at signing a striker next summer and Napoli's Victor Osimhen is becoming the favourite as they consider multiple options. (90 Min) , external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as another top transfer target for Chelsea, while fellow England international and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is also admired by some on the Blues board. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the Eagles are in talks to extend the contract of forward Wilfried Zaha amid links with Arsenal and Chelsea, with his current deal set to expire next summer. (Metro), external

