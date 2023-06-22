Kalvin Phillips

England international Phillips says he intends to stay with the club and you believe him, with 69% voting for him to remain at Etihad Stadium.

He only started 10 games last season following a £45m move from Leeds but has said he "cannot give it 12 months and say I am not playing so I am going to leave".

Pep Guardiola has a tendency to integrate new signings more in their second seasons at the club, but the arrival of Kovacic will do nothing to boost his chances.

Bernardo Silva

The annual reports linking Silva with a move to one of Europe's elite clubs are back, but this summer they are added to by the possibility of him making a switch to Saudi Arabia.

However, 58% of you have voted that he will remain at the Etihad, perhaps because it feels unlikely that he and Riyad Mahrez would both leave - as they compete for some of the same positions.

Silva was vital in City's Treble win and has won every trophy available to him during his six years in Manchester.