'I'm not here to be their mate' - Fox aims to help Hearts kids fulfil potential

Liam Fox says he is a “better coach” for the experience gleaned in his three years away from Hearts before returning to replace Steven Naismith as B team manager.

And the 39-year-old outlined the standards he expects from the youngsters if they hope to make the leap to Hearts' first-team squad.

Fox left Tynecastle to become assistant manager at Livingston before a chastening five-month spell as Dundee United head coach last season was followed by a short stint on Barry Robson's staff at Aberdeen.

“I think I come back a better coach and hopefully those experiences will have stood me in good stead and help the players that are here just now," he told Hearts TV.

“I’ve worked with a diverse range of people who have all brought their own qualities. You learn about different demands, but we know well the demands at a club like Hearts.

“The supporters expect big things and the youngsters are going to learn very quickly about my expectations for them. We’ll work incredibly hard, but it’s up to them to seize the opportunity.

“It’s a very difficult step to make into the first team – if it was easy, more would have done it – so they need to make sure they’re doing everything they can. They have to be eating right, they have to be sleeping right and they have to be making sacrifices, which is hugely important.

“Nine times out of 10, when a player leaves this football club, their career goes downhill and with that in mind, they have to make the most of every single day they have here.

“My job is to help the players – and that can be from an arm around the shoulder, or occasionally giving them a bit of a reality check.

“I’m not here to be their mate, if they come and give me their all, then there’s no reason why this can’t be successful for all of us."