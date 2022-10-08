Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport: "The result is good, we play quite good. We struggled to break their high pressing. Last season we suffered a lot against them but today we were much better.

"Some players were not at their best but we create a lot of chances. We were solid. It was a good game.

"For a long time Phil Foden is playing really good. The impact from him is great.

"Erling Haaland had the chances again. He scored a brilliant goal. It's an incredible weapon for us, a big threat. I am so satisfied.

"We will see the result from Arsenal and Liverpool, always in Premier League there are good games.

"Being close to the top of the league is important going into the World Cup."