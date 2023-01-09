There is “no timeline” on James Maddison’s return from injury: “It’s day to day. He’s working with the medical team and we want him back as soon as possible. It’ll be the same squad as at the weekend.”

The club is striving to do some transfer business: “They are working hard behind the scenes. [If we don’t get deals done], it will be a challenge. They’ve said there will be some funds so if we can use them and get players back, it could be a good season for us. Until then, I have to work with the players we have.”

He is relishing the chance to progress: “It’s a brilliant game for us. We have a view of getting to the final. We know it will be a tough game but it will be for them as well. We have to deal with everything thrown at us.”

The Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle is not an indicator for how this will go: “We didn’t show our true selves. We shot ourselves in the foot and you can’t make mistakes and not get punished.”