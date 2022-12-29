'A great team performance', 'Let's not get carried away' - Your mixed views

We asked you for your views after Celtic's commanding 4-0 victory against Hibs. Here's a tast of what you had to say...

James: After a bright start from Hibs, Celtic dominated the game. The midfield had complete control and Mooy was outstanding. Could and should have scored more goals but overall a great team performance.

Mike: Great team performance. A slight bit of pressure for the first 10 minutes, but after that we were magnificent. Mooy is fast becoming a top midfielder for us. The whole team were focused... keep it going.

Ted: Let's not get carried away. The test is on Monday. Still not convinced about the centre back pairings, they're always a slow start.

Do you agree with Ted, are Celtic fans getting carried away? Weigh in on the conversation here.