Celtic's early goal looked to all but wrap up the Premiership title, before Rangers' spirited second-half comeback meant the first Old Firm of 2023 ended in a draw at Ibrox.

It could have been oh so different had Cameron Carter-Vickers not raced back to block Malik Tillman's goal-bound effort, which would have put Rangers 3-1 up.

Instead, the American's gigantic leg stretched to intervene and keep Celtic in it.