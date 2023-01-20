Former England winger Steve Stone says Manchester City's spectacular comeback against Tottenham "might spark their season".

Pep Guardiola's side were shellshocked at half-time after two quick Spurs goals but came roaring back in the second half, thanks to an inspired display from Riyad Mahrez.

Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Guardiola's players have the experience to keep pushing Arsenal at the top of the table.

"That might have been just what City needed," he said. "They are five points behind but have very talented players who know how to go the distance.

"It might just spark their season."

Some have suggested City's inconsistent recent form is partly a result of changes in personnel but Stone dismissed that suggestion.

"They have had to keep chopping and changing, particularly with their centre-half pairings," he said. "But I don't think that will change.

"Arsenal have huge momentum at the moment but can they play the same players all the way through to the end of the season? City will keep chopping and changing and probably get the same number of points as they always do."

