Robinson 'hoping' Reid stays at Saints amid Palace links

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was giving nothing away on midfielder Dylan Reid’s link with Crystal Palace, but says it is a credit to the academy that the club's youngsters are attracting attention.

Reid, 17, is reportedly nearing a six-figure move to Premier League side Palace after rejecting a switch to Celtic last summer.

"I think it is unfair for me to speculate about a 17-year-old kid,” Robinson said on Friday.

“There is enough pressure on young boys. Dylan is a St Mirren player as it stands right now and hopefully that will remain.

"You look at the English Premier League teams and they are probably spending more money on 16 and 17-year-olds than they are on boys at 22 and 23 that are established. They are paying a lot of money for potential.

"It is credit to Allan McManus (academy director) and our academy staff that we are getting that interest in our players and in Scottish football as a whole, that it is generating interest from clubs with resources way beyond ours."