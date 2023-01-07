St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

St Miren manager Stephen Robinson: "The game should have been out of sight in the first half, we created so many chances. The boys were brilliant to a man.

"We dropped too deep for 15-20 minutes in the second half and they started to get a bit of ownership in the game. Arguably, we still had the better chances.

"For a team of that of that calibre, with that money spent, to contain them that well and hit them on the break that many times, we're a bit frustrated not to take three points. We made Hearts look ordinary today.

"Another game unbeaten at home, a group of boys running and dying for the football club. It's important to be recognised.

On Marcus Fraser's red card: "The referee's obviously getting told by VAR. We'll have to look back at it before we make any kinds of decisions on whether to appeal it. I didn't see it, we were miles away. I don't want VAR to dominate the game."

The Buddies boss isn't expecting to have fresh bodies before they take on Hearts again on Friday.

He said: "I doubt we'll be able to bring anyone in. We've got good players, we'll just to have to keep them fit and suspension free, which is hard in the modern game."

SNS