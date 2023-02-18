Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: In the first-half we did a lot of simple things wrong and gave two shots away and conceded two goals and didn't do enough especially with the ball. In the second-half, we raised the individual level straight up and start to do the simple things right, change a few things and gain momentum and play the game that we want to play and totally made it to win the game."

"We talked about efficiency in the boxes that we've lacked in the last two or three games to get more points and win games with bigger margins. Today was exactly the same but Jorginho produced an incredible moment.

"Psychologically it was really tough to get the result against City with the performance that we had and less than three days later, in the morning, to come to this place which is tough, and do it in the second-half with the passion, with the physicality, with the quality that we've done it is a very difficult thing to do."

On the comeback: "Character, quality, to have the right temper and personality to stay in the game and not throw toys away, leave spaces and give the third goal. Emotionally we coped with it really well."

On the Martinez own goal: "For us it will be Jorginho's goal."