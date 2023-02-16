Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking after the home defeat to Manchester City: "We are all feeling down, especially because they knew we could do much better today to get a very different result and we just gave the game. We have to pick the points because the performances are there for sure. What we've done today against this team, believe me, this was not the game that they wanted to play.

"Games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today. We were not ruthless enough to convert out chances. That's what we have to improve on.

"Manchester City demand you to play at the best level. We reached that level in a huge battle and had a feeling we were going to win but then we just gave three goals away and did not put our chances in. Bad mistakes are part of football and unfortunately we have done it against a team that punish you."