Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Southampton lost a home Premier League game against Crystal Palace for just a second time (P13 W8 D3), with the previous defeat coming in January 2018 (1-2).

Crystal Palace came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time this season, with their previous such victory coming against Aston Villa in May last year (3-2).

The Saints have dropped more points from winnings positions (26) than any other side in the Premier League this season, 18 of which have been dropped at St Mary’s (D6 L2).