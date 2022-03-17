'We have big competition for places' - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Jadon Sancho was left out of the 25-man England squad because of the "big competition for places".

Sancho has scored three goals in 23 games for England and was part of the squad that reached the final of last summer's European Championships.

On leaving him out, Southgate said: "Jadon's performances have improved at Manchester United, but it is an area where we have big competition for places."

"You just have to look at the other attacking players in the squad - Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Phil Foden."

On Marcus Rashford, he added: "He’s in the same position as everybody else.

"They all have to play well over this season and in particular next season.

"It’s a difficult time for him and he’s clearly not at his best. Hopefully he can rediscover the form."