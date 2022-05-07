Burnley v Aston Villa - confirmed team news

One change for Burnley as Ashley Barnes comes in for Matej Vydra who is not involved at all.

Forward Maxwel Cornet and defender Erik Pieters return to the bench after injury.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Barnes, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Hennessey, Stephens, Cornet, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.