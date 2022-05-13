'We have to keep pushing and get the results we need' - Lampard

Frank Lampard says it's "so important" that his team don't relax in their final three games as they continue to edge closer to Premier League safety.

"We have got ourselves in a good position, so it is so, so important we don't relax," he said.

"It’s in the high-pressure moments that you get tested the most.

"We’ve recently got better away from home but it’s so important now that we don’t relax, we have to keep pushing and get the results that we need.

"We want to finish the season well and give these fans what they deserve."

On the recent support of the fans, he said: "It has been a big push on and off the pitch by everyone.

"I don't expect the fans to wave us off every week, but it has been an absolute pleasure.

"It’s crucial for doing well, the fans want to see the spirit in the team and results.

"They’re supporting the team incredibly well and I will never take that for granted.

"When I came in I wanted to make sure we’d all work together as a collective.

"It's our job to get across the line and whether that's for sure on Sunday or next Thursday, it's up to us to make that happen."