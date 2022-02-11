Adama Traore was "absolutely terrific" for Barcelona on his first appearance since signing on loan from Wolves, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Traore set up a goal for Gavi and terrorised Atletico Madrid full-back Mario Hermoso in a sparkling performance on his return to the Nou Camp last Sunday.

"It's not easy to shine at Barcelona but they have created the conditions for him," Balague told the Euro Leagues podcast. "He was absolutely terrific and was man of the match.

"At Wolves, it seemed they gave him the ball and just waited to see what he would do. But here, he worked hard not to give it away, was brilliant one against one and kept the tempo going."

Barcelona have an option to buy Traore at the end of the season, but Balague says he is unlikely to be this impressive every week.

"Hermoso kept showing him the outside, which is where he wants to go," he said. "That won't happen often. The next full-back will show him inside and there will be players waiting for him."

