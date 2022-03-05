Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Jesse Marsch reaction

New Leeds manager Jesse Marsch speaking to BT Sport: "I have a fresh perspective. I look at the faces on the team and obviously they are disappointed because they know they have played well and deserved a result.

"After four days together and to have changed a lot of the tactics, I am really proud of the group to have stayed so stable at the back, not to have given much away and to have controlled so much of the match.

"I don't like to be screaming from the bench so much, but for me it is a good performance, there was clarity on the pitch and it was a good game from us.

"I understand there is stress, but we have to stay clear and maintain a clear, fresh mindset.

"I saw we had the lion's share of chances and shots, with a bit more calmness we will find goals.

"They are getting to know me, we are getting to know each other. To play so well at a tough place to play it doesn't feel right that we didn't get what we deserved but that is sport. 100% something to build on. A big first step for us."