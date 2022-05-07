Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa - Jackson reaction

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We will watch it back and look at what we could have done better. We had good moments, we probably didn't make the most of them and we've been punished for errors.

"That happens at this level, but we'd have taken 10 points from five games if offered beforehand. It is about re-grouping and going from there.

"The reaction [to going behind] was really good. Sometimes you need things to go for you; we had as many moments as Villa but didn't taker them.

"We are carrying some niggles; that doesn't help but these things happen. We've got a week until Tottenham, we've got to be ready."