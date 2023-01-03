Max Kucheriavyi signs new deal at Saints

Young midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has signed a two-year contract extension at St Johnstone, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Ukraine U21 has been involved in Callum Davidson's first-team squad this season, making four league appearances.

In a statement on the club website, Kucheriavyi said: "I'm delighted to be staying at the Football Club.

"It was an easy decision to stay. I'm settled here and I am looking forward to working hard and progressing over the next few years.

"From the moment I have arrived I have learned a lot. I have to thank the gaffer and his staff for working with me. I feel this is the right place for me to continue my development."