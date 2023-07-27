Burnley have completed the signing of winger Jacob Bruun Larsen on a season-long loan from Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old played 14 times last season for the Bundesliga side, scoring once as the club finished 12th in the German top division.

Before joining Hoffenheim, the winger spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, with whom he won the German Cup and German Super Cup.

Larsen has previously played under Clarets manager Vincent Kompany during a loan spell at Anderlecht in 2020-21.

Speaking to the club website, the Denmark international said: "I'm really happy and excited to be here. I wanted to come to Burnley, the whole project really inspired me and as soon as I heard of the possibility, I knew it was what I wanted to do.

"It's a dream for me to be here and get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I hope we can do great things this season and I'm really looking forward to it now."