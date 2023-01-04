Harry Poole, BBC Sport

As Leon Bailey sunk to the ground at the full-time whistle, you could have been forgiven for thinking he had just missed a title-winning chance.

The Jamaican winger failed to take his glorious opportunity to seal a comeback win for Aston Villa against derby rivals Wolves as he shot wide after rounding goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 94th minute.

A tearful Bailey was consoled by his team-mates as the draw was confirmed, and later posted on Instagram that the miss was "really hard to take", adding: "I'm very disappointed in myself".

Unai Emery said the tears were a positive thing. "If he is crying it is because he was feeling," the Villa manager said. "To have the responsibility is good."

Villa fell well short of their recent performances under new boss Emery in the first half but the Spaniard's players rose to the occasion in a strong finish that saw Danny Ings - assisted superbly by Tyrone Mings - earn them a point at Villa Park.

The late equaliser lifted the hosts up to 11th, three points behind 10th-placed Chelsea and seven points above the bottom three, while also ensuring momentum from Sunday's impressive win at Tottenham was not lost.