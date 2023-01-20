Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has lost all six games since being appointed on a permanent basis, including four league defeats where the Cherries have not even scored.

Their confidence must be rock bottom, whereas Nottingham Forest must be feeling completely the opposite - they come into this game on a real high after climbing away from the bottom three.

Forest keep strengthening their squad, signing Brazilian duo Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa this month, and it looks like Newcastle striker Chris Wood is also on his way soon.

Steve Cooper's side have only won one away league game all season, against Southampton at the start of January, but I am backing them to get a repeat result on their return to the south coast.

Liam's prediction: 0-1

