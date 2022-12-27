'I'm delighted it's done' - Kiltie signs new two-year Saints deal

Greg Kiltie has signed a new two-year contract with St Mirren, saying it was a "straightforward" decision to commit his futue to the Paisley club.

The 25-year-old midfielder, whose deal was due to expire next summer, is now tied down until June 2025.

Kiltie joined from Kilmarnock 18 months ago and has scored seven times - most recently in Saturday's 3-1 win over Aberdeen - in 47 appearances.

"I love the squad we have and everything about the place so I’m just delighted that it’s done," said Kiltie.

"It’s nice to have the off-the-pitch matters settled and I can focus on the pitch and kicking on. I think we have a really good group here and we can kick on this second half of the season.

"I would like to have played more this season but it’s a strong squad and everyone is fighting for places which is a good thing for the team going forward."

Manager Stephen Robinson said Kiltie is the first of "four or five" players who have been offered fresh terms to sign an extension.

"I think Greg is a fantastic player who is coming into the peak of his career," Robinson added.

"He's somebody that we want to be part of what we are doing. He gives us goals from midfield and great quality and something different."