We asked for your thoughts on where United need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Tony: Firstly it has to be sorting out who is going to be the owners for the long term - the sooner the Glazers are out the better. Secondly, David de Gea must leave. He's been a fantastic servant for the club, but is making too many costly mistakes. Thirdly, we need to lose the players who simply cannot step up to the challenge when asked.

Martin: A goalkeeper is a priority, plus a midfield playmaker. Above all else, a centre forward.

Gary: A proper number nine as we haven't had one since Ruud van Nistelrooy. A right-footed attacking winger to complement Alejandro Ganacho on the left wing. Antony isn't best suited to the right wing as he's too one dimensional. Another defensive midfielder to replace Scott McTominay and give Fred competition.

Jack: A goalkeeper, a centre-back and a right-back. Erik ten Hag's system is run on ball-playing smart defenders and the players we have now are either not good enough or not suited to the system. We obviously desperately need a striker and central midfielder as well but we need to build from the back the same way Manchester City did.