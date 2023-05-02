Here are more of your comments after it was confirmed Leeds United are in talks to replace Javi Gracia with former England boss Sam Allardyce:

Chris: Should have got Allardyce months ago. May have left it too late to stay up, but Big Sam will be an ideal manager to get Leeds back up.

Trevor: Appointing Allardyce at this stage seems a desperate measure and one unlikely to be successful given there are only a handful of matches left.

Kaz: Leeds need to appoint a new manager TODAY. Let’s hope Allardyce agrees terms and starts immediately. Leeds have lost all of their confidence. I hope Sam can motivate our players to perform well in the remaining four games to stay in the Premier League.

Brian: It is far too late to change the season course. Leeds are out of control in the relegation challenge and must hope that results elsewhere favour them.

Graham: Left it very late, but if anyone can save us, Sam can. The players seem to have lost all belief in the past two games.

Andy: Leeds shouldn't be looking at Allardyce at all. He did nothing with West Brom and had longer to sort them out. We are as good as down with the players performing as they are. Bring in the man for next season now, to look at the squad and be ready to start from pre-season. Should be looking at Graham Potter!

James: The board is ultimately responsible for squandering Marcelo Bielsa’s legacy. It’s truly frightening how quickly this club has gone from one playing attacking football, with a culture of side before self and connected with the fanbase, to what is happening now. Shame on Andrea Radrizzani and his team.