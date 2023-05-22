'Outstanding' Souttar and 'pivotal' Lundstram

We asked you for your thoughts after Rangers' comfortable 3-1 win at Easter Road.

Here's what you had to say:

Sandy: Good performance given that Rangers played without recognised striker. Tavernier still has defensive frailties but he is still providing goals. Souttar was outstanding alongside King.

John: I find it difficult to understand how the press and fans fail to see the the pivotal role Lundstrum plays in the team, he knows when to attack and when to defend, one of the few to shoot from outside the box and can play in so many positions.

Ronnie: Another great performance and evidence we are not far behind the other club. One negative was McCrorie who looked extremely shaky. Elsewhere, Cantwell and Raskin ran the show and Lundstrum looks back to his best. Weirdly, we have scored six goals vs tough opposition without a recognised striker. Soutar was excellent and Yilmaz looks comfortable. Bring on 2023/4.