Erling Haaland is not concerned about his form before the Champions League final on Saturday.

The striker has scored 52 goals in his first season for Manchester City, breaking a number of records in the process.

Despite scoring just one in his last seven appearances, Haaland insists there is nothing to worry about and he is not feeling the effects of a long season.

"You can think of it as one goal in seven games or 52 goals in 52 games and eight assists," said the Norway international. "You can think of it in both ways. I'm not stressed. I feel really good."

Before his arrival there were suggestions the 22-year-old could take time to adapt and, despite scoring 27 goals before the end of December, it was reckoned his presence could be hampering City with results being inconsistent at that point in the campaign.

"I think often it's a good thing when people start criticising you," he said. "I scored every single game and then people started criticising me. That's what happened basically.

"When people criticise you it's normally a good thing. It's just about trying to smile a bit and enjoy life.

Although Haaland feels he has exceeded his own expectations in his first season with City, he still feels he could have done better.

"No, I didn't expect to score this many goals but, again, I could have scored more," he added.

"I've been missing a lot of chances, so I could have scored more. That's the truth."