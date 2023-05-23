Liverpool fan Matt Addison has paid tribute to the departing Roberto Firmino and James Milner on the latest episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

Both players made their final Anfield appearance for the Reds in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, with Firmino scoring the late equaliser.

"I think the very fact it looks like James Milner is going to Brighton - who are an incredibly smart club when it comes to recruitment - says a lot about the level he's still at," Addison said.

"He's still a very, very good player.

"Firmino has made that impact. If he hadn't missed so much football over the last couple of years through injury there would be a stronger argument for keeping him as that impact player of the bench because he's done it so many times.

"So many of his goals in the last couple of years tended to be bigger ones or decisive within matches.

"He's made a positive impact, he's able to come on and do things in shorter bursts than he used to when he was in the peak of his powers physically. I'm sure for both of those players there will be plenty of suitors."

Firmino and Milner were both part of the Liverpool team that won a host of big trophies but Addison believes it is a natural moment for their time at the club to come to a close.

"Liverpool have got to be ruthless," he added.

"I think it is the right time for them to move on. I can see why they've decided not to go forward with them. They have made an impact and they are going to have to be replaced.

"I do think it's a shame for them to move on but it is the right point in their careers for Liverpool to let them go."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds