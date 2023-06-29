Newcastle fans were keen to sign James Maddison, but with Tottenham completing the £40m deal, France's Youssouf Fofana has been linked as a potential recruit.

Former Magpies defender Olivier Bernard believes he would be a strong addition to the squad.

Fofana has played 140 times for Monaco and the 24-year-old also has 10 appearances for France to his name.

Speaking on the latest podcast from BBC Radio Newcastle - which was recorded in the pub Bernard runs in Blyth - he said: "Fofana is an attacking midfielder, with not so much creativity but great work rate.

"We compare him to Kante at times because he is hard on the ball and always wants to win possession. He's the type of player you would definitely want in your team and not against you.

"It’s important to see this type of player coming to Newcastle because they would change the dynamic definitely."

