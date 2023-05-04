'I love finding players - that's my thing'

Brian McDermott says finding players is “my thing” as he prepares to embrace an “eclectic mix” of tasks as Hibs director of football.

“The recruitment side of the job obviously is important and we’ll try to recruit the best we can for what the boss wants,” said the 62-year-old.

“I’ll be involved in the academy and there’s the women’s side too.

"It’s an eclectic mix. I worked with a fantastic director of football at Reading in Nick Hammond for many, many years so I know how the role works and I’m really looking forward to it."

McDermott insists he became Reading manager "by default" in 2009 after nine years as chief scout. He has since scouted for Arsenal and Celtic and believes his experience makes him well suited for his new post which focuses heavily on recruitment.

“I was head scout at Reading from 2000-2009 and we didn’t have the biggest budget, but we found players. We put players in the right slot and found experienced players. It’s about trying to find the right mixture and that’s what we want to do here," he added.

"I wasn’t looking to become Reading manager. I loved finding players – we found so many good players and that’s my thing."

McDermott says he is already well versed in the Scottish market thanks to his time at Celtic.

“I’ve scouted in this country many, many times," he said. "I’ve scouted at Hibs, watched a Hibs-Hearts game.

"I was at Celtic and I did a lot of video scouting after Covid. I watched all the players you see playing for them now – and there’s some good players they didn’t get as well. I know this market really well."