David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's match against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes confirmed that tomorrow could come too soon for Kurt Zouma, but there were no new injuries in the squad.

The win over Manchester United at the weekend has given the team "confidence" they have been missing at points this season, but Moyes "doesn't know if it will work to our advantage".

Referencing his Man Utd predecessor when talking about momentum, he said: "I remember Sir Alex Ferguson always said this was the time of the year when you had to be at your best."

He said it would be "terrific" to reach the club's first European final in 40 years and they haven't hidden away from that desire, adding: "Do I want to get to a final? 100%. And I will do everything I can to get there."

On opponents AZ Alkmaar, he said: "I think they are having an amazing season and we have a really tough opponent. Any Dutch team will be good. They play good football and are well coached."

Asked about the support of fans, he said it's "incredible" the atmosphere they get at home and added: "I find that West Ham supporters are buzzing by the chance to get to the final and we are hoping to go one step further."

