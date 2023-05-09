Mark O'Hara has won the SPFL goal of the month award for April with his stunning strike at Ibrox.

The midfielder controlled Greg Kiltie's deflected cross on his chest and sent a brilliant volley into the opposite top corner for the first of his double during the Buddies' 5-2 loss to Rangers.

O'Hara - a standout for Stephen Robinson's side this season - is also among a dozen nominees for Premiership goal of the season thanks to his 25-yard howitzer against St Johnstone in November.