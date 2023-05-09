BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray says Monday's win over Southampton "felt like a cup final".

While Forest are by no means out of danger, Fray said Steve Cooper's side have taken a "massive step" towards survival.

Reflecting on the win, he said: "It felt like a cup final. They had to win it.

"The prize at the end is three points and it’s nothing certain, it’s nothing guaranteed, there are three huge games still to come, but Forest have taken a massive step.

"They’ve done what they can on a weekend around the Premier League that was disappointing for Leeds, a hammer blow for Leicester, massive for Everton, and then right at the end of the weekend huge for Forest. Boy, was it nervy."

Former Forest goalkeeper Steve Sutton added: "It was nervy. They had a job to do and they have done it.

"I’d have settled for 1-0, I’d have settled for 6-5. It didn’t matter. They needed three points and they have gone and done it.

"Fair play to them, that has taken something out of them and taken something out of their legs, taken it out of the spirit, but you can’t fault them for effort. They just kept going."

