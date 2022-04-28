Bruno Lage says Ruben Neves is "an important player" for Wolves but refuses to use his absence as a reason for their recent run of poor results.

Neves is back in training after recovering from a knee injury but is unlikely to be ready for the home match with Brighton on Saturday.

The Portugal midfielder has also been linked with a summer move away from Molineux and Lage says he would be in the side if he was fit.

"We want our best players available so of course, if they are, then I put Ruben in," he said.

"He gives us a different dimension as he can find space, works inside the lines and does very well in the build-up. He's a big player for us.

"I don't use that excuse, though. We won against Southampton without him."

Lage refused to be drawn on Neves' future, hoping that his relationship with the 25-year-old will help persuade him to stay at the club.

"We need to wait for an offer on him and work out whether it is good for the club and for the player," he said.

"Do we want to keep working with Ruben? Yes. If you ask him if he wants to keep working with me, he will say 'yes'. But this is football and you never know what will happen."