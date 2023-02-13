Journalist Luke Edwards says Marcus Rashford is currently the best matchwinner in Europe and his numbers are "elite level".

After netting in Sunday's win over Leeds Rashford now has 21 goals in all competitions this season, just one short of his highest-scoring campaign (22 goals in 2019-20).

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "In Marcus Rashford they have probably got the most consistent matchwinner in Europe at the moment.

"His numbers are Ronaldo numbers, they are Mbappe numbers, they are Neymar numbers. It’s really elite level stuff.

"He was ultimately again the difference again because that goal completely knocked the fight out of Leeds and won Manchester United the game.

"They stood up to the intimidation of Leeds really impressively which takes resolve, it takes discipline and it takes a bit of old fashioned roll you sleeves up, get stuck in and a bit of hard work.

"But they have got this game against Barcelona and they are so reliant on Rashford’s goals at the moment. If you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, that is probably a slight concern for them especially if Rashford was to pick up an injury.

"They do need Casemiro back, they will miss Eriksen. They have a huge run of games coming up. But there was a lot to be encouraged about. We are seeing Erik ten Hag give this group the team spirit and the discipline and determination to get through tough periods in games."

