'We came to watch Brighton' - Lage

Wolves manager Bruno Lage speaks to Match of the Day: "I think when you come from this game, what you did in 90 minutes, there isn't much to say. We didn't come to play. We came to watch Brighton play.

"The opportunity we still have in our hands to get in a better position.

"I changed to be more aggressive in front and in the end it really doesn't change too much. In 90 minutes the only thing I can say is we didn't play, we watched Brighton play. It was the worst performance since the first day.

"Brighton have a good style. In the first half it was a calm game. Second half they were much better. After we gave the spaces, they scored goals and dominated the game.

"When you come to this position, Brighton is doing a fantastic season, we have five points more than them, so what are we doing? That is one thing.

"Right now we have a big chance to arrive at a different position."