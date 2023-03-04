By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

No win in nine Premier League games and the only top-flight side yet to score a first-half goal since the turn of the year.

It has not been a 2023 to remember for Crystal Palace so far and even the return of Wilfried Zaha could not improve their fortunes at Villa Park.

The Ivorian forward thought he had helped end at least one of those unwanted records when he rounded Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez to score in the fifth minute.

However, VAR ruled the goal out for offside. A marginal decision and one indicative of Palace's luck in front of goal recently.

But it was not good fortune that Palace lacked in the final third so much as a creative spark.

For a league-high fourth time this season, Patrick Vieira's side failed to register a shot on target and rarely looked like doing so against a Villa side who had conceded four in each of their last two home matches.

Even with no out-and-out goalscorer, Palace have some dynamic, exciting attacking players in Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Finding a way for them to flourish is surely a priority for Vieira as he tries end this winless streak.