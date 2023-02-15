Ex-Leicester winger Matt Piper says he can't see Nampalys Mendy staying at the Foxes due to his current lack of game time.

The 30-year-old, who joined Leicester in 2016, has only made 11 Premier League appearances this season.

"I think he is a great guy to have around your team. We probably haven’t used him as much as I would have liked to and clearly as much as he would have liked to," Piper told the When You’re Smiling podcast.

"He is one of those guys who would be a nailed on starter anywhere below 10th in the Premier League. When you have a team trying to fight forwards the top end, and I know we have not done that this season, I don’t think he would start every game.

"I don’t think he could sign for Tottenham or Manchester United and play week in, week out. He is not quite that level, I don’t think. But he is a great guy to have around the squad and use him in different games as he has got that hybrid quality to his game.

"If you want to play with a six in a team that is quite capable of breaking out but generally they are going to sit in and wait for counter-attacking opportunities - I think he is the perfect guy to use as he is still a progressive passer and finds those cute little passes when we are in possession when a team is quite difficult to break down.

"If they do break out in the transition he also has those defensive qualities to hurt you. They are the type of games he is perfect for but I can’t see him staying around, he will want to go and play. I think he is a top player."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds