Postecoglou on Kyogo, Aberdeen and Beale comments
- Published
Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic’s Premiership game with Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Celtic boss:
Kyogo Furuhashi – who was forced off with a shoulder injury last Saturday – is fit and ready to face Aberdeen, so isn’t a doubt for next weekend’s Viaplay Cup final.
David Turnbull will miss the game having picked up a knock in training.
His focus is entirely on Aberdeen, saying: “you can’t have your mind on the final when you have a game tomorrow”.
Aberdeen have players that can "hurt" Celtic, but Postecoglou said if his side start well and play to their tempo then they "will be hard to stop".
He said he doesn't "pay an interest" to other managers' comments, after Michael Beale said Rangers are unlikely to win the title.