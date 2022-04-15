West Ham v Burnley: Team news

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell will return after he was suspended for the Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon.

Kurt Zouma sprained his ankle in the recent defeat by Brentford and could be out for the remainder of the season.

Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson will be in temporary charge of the team in the wake of Sean Dyche's departure.

Defender Erik Pieters could return from a knee issue, while injured club captain Ben Mee will be on the touchline among the coaching staff.

