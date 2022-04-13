'I always thought I was good enough to do it'

David Moyes says he always believed he could lead a team to the latter stages of European competition - he just needed a club to give him the chance.

The 58-year-old is aiming to guide West Ham to the semi-finals of the Europa League when they face Lyon in their last-eight second leg on Thursday.

"I always thought that if a club gave me an opportunity I was good enough to do it," said Moyes. "I'd done it at other clubs.

"West Ham gave me a great opportunity - and I still do think they've got much much more to continue progressing and getting better.

"We've got much better in a short period, but then you get put right on the stage. Can we stand up and show our qualities and all the things we've shown in the Premier League for the last two years?

"If we can do that, it'll be a really good game tomorrow night."