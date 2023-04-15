'I want to stay' at Aberdeen - Duk

Aberdeen striker Duk says he wants to stay at the Pittodrie club after his 16th league goal of the season earned three points against Ross County:

"I'm very happy for the goal, and also the three points and the clean sheet," he said on Sky Sports.

"We need to press hard. I'm a striker, I need to score goals, and that's what I [try to] do.

"I'm focused on Aberdeen, I enjoying playing here, and I want to stay here."

Defender Angus MacDonald was effusive in his praise for the Cape Verde forward: "He's class, a proper professional. I love playing with him - he's different level."