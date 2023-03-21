Phil Mcnulty, BBC Sport

When Roy Hodgson left Watford and Premier League football for what he declared was the final time in May 2022, the elder statesman of management admitted he might only miss the game when he was away from the cold and rain pounding the touchline.

The 75-year-old has accepted a short-term, fire-fighting role at the club he left in July 2021 with the same brief he took on at Watford - namely ensure Palace are still playing Premier League football next season.

Hodgson walks into a situation where points on the board are more important than artistic merit. It will be a situation he relishes, even at such an advanced age, although he will be under scrutiny immediately for signs of whether the old methods still work and his style can still be applied to what is required.

Hodgson's style has always been conservative and based on reliability at the back, so one of the risks inherent in this appointment is that he needs to somehow make a Palace attack that looks potent on paper, more threatening on the pitch.

It means Hodgson will have to move away from his more familiar tactical comfort zone, adding to the concerns of those Palace fans who might have wanted to see Steve Parish move in a different direction.

Hodgson, to his credit, has not hesitated to accept the challenge but in doing so he will risk at least part of the reputation he built during a solid first spell as Palace manager.

Hodgson and Parish will hope it is an adventure with a happy ending - but make no mistake this is a gamble.

Read Phil Mcnulty's analysis in full here