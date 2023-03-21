Saints need ‘vast improvement’ to avoid ‘basement battle’

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

We weren't good enough against Kilmarnock - saved by VAR.

There are worrying signs aplenty, with players out of form and out of position still being selected.

Killie lost last week to Inverness - a mediocre Championship side - with barely a whimper.

However, they looked streets ahead of Saints on Saturday for long periods and really should have been out of sight by half time.

On a positive note, it was a lovely goal by Drey Wright - his sixth of the season - and he’s continuing to impress which is a real bonus.

I don’t doubt that we have the players to be a decent side, but we continually look like we’re playing with the handbrake on.

Where the blame for that lies is causing a split in the support, but for me the manager sets the shape, the tactics, and picks the players so it’s at his door.

A vast improvement is needed to ensure we don’t get dragged in to the basement battle in the last few weeks of the term.