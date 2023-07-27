Moussa Diaby kicked off his Aston Villa career in style last night, scoring on his debut against Fulham.

The squad's summer signing was quick to etch his name onto the scoresheet, coming onto the pitch at half-time and drilling the ball into the net when he raced on to a ball over the top in the 73rd minute.

He earned Villa's second goal of the match to wrap up a 2-0 win.

It's the squad's first win of pre-season, after draws with both Walsall and Newcastle.

Next, Villa are set to take on Brentford in the US on 30 July.