BBC Radio London's Phil Parry told The Far Post podcast that there are concerns at both ends of the pitch for Crystal Palace: "Odsonne Edouard scored against Sheffield United and people hoped it would be a really positive start to the season, but it’s been [a worry] about goalscorers for a while now.

"There’s a lot of creativity now with Michael Olise and Eberchi Eze, plus Jefferson Lerma looks like a really astute signing in the middle of the park as well. But it’s still that unknown, unquantifiable suggestion as to how do you fill that hole when it comes to getting goals?

"A lot of them [chances against Arsenal] were later on but only a couple were on target. It’s still a problem and it’s a problem that lots of teams are trying to solve."

When told that nine of the last 11 goals Palace have conceded have come from set pieces, Parry added: "The set piece thing is interesting because you would always assume a Crystal Palace side would be dominant.

"The [Marc] Guehi and [Joachim] Andersen signings are two players Roy didn’t have when he was last there and have really made an impression in open-play defending. But have they got the dominance with set-piece defending?

"James Tomkins was really good in both boxes, have they got that set of players that can defend in set-piece situations?"

