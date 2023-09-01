We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Henry: We already have a good squad, so I wouldn't be disappointed if we didn't make any more transfers. However, it would be an amazing coup if we could bring in Hugo Etikite on loan from PSG. I hope the club doesn't sell Pablo Fornals - cult hero player at West Ham.

Ian: We look as if we are going to get at least one striker in. What I would really like is both left and right wing-backs - young and fast - so we could play three at the back more effectively. Also, Lingard coming in to help with the homegrown rule?

Chris: Striker, striker, striker. We can pick up goals from all over the park, but Antonio, while he brings a lot more than goals to the team, has never been prolific and Ings hasn't set the team alight. With Scamacca gone, we need competition up front and a regular goalscorer.

Mark: If we can sign Yuri Alberto before the deadline I believe we have a very competitive side that can challenge for Europa league and a top-six finish.

Elias: Dream deadline is we get Ekitike and/or Alberto and agree a deal for Kostic. All three are quality players and add a bit of depth to the squad.